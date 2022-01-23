String Of Fentanyl Deaths Lead City In Fairfield County To Issue Warning

Police in one Fairfield County city are warning residents of a string of overdose deaths linked to the use of fentanyl-lace opiates.

Captain Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department said on Sunday, Jan. 23, police are investigating a "string of overdose deaths that appear to be due to the use of fentanyl-laced opiates."

While there currently is no evidence that these three deaths of city residents are directly related, the department is warning the public with regard to the rapid and deadly effects of fentanyl, Conklin said.

Fentanyl is widely prevalent in the illicit drug supply chain, oftentimes, without the knowledge of persons purchasing and using these drugs, which include, but are not limited to, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and counterfeit pills often represented as prescription medication, he added.

"We would also like to remind those who are struggling with drug addiction, and those who love someone struggling with addiction, that help is available through local organizations such as Liberation Programs, whether the need is treatment or a lifesaving opioid overdose kit containing Narcan. Awareness can save you, or someone you love," Conklin said.

