Street Sweeper Found Dead After Crash At CT Shopping Center

Kathy Reakes
A street sweeper was found dead after hitting a building with his machine at an area shopping center.
A street sweeper was found dead after hitting a building with his machine at an area shopping center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut street sweeper was found dead after state police responded to a call for a vehicle crash.

The incident took place around 5:43 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, when the Connecticut State Police responded to the South Main Street Plaza, at 775 Main St., in Southbury for a report of a crash, state police said.

When troopers arrived they found the street body's after discovering the sweeper had crashed into the side of a building at the center.

The victim, whose name was not released, was lying outside of the cab on the ground.

Troopers did not say if the extremely cold weather could have played a part in the death or what time the crash might have occurred. 

The body was taken to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation. 

