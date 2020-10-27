Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Stolen Vehicle Driver Slams Into Bridgeport Police Crusier During Pursuit

Kathy Reakes
The driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a Bridgeport Police cruiser during a pursuit.
A suspect slammed into a Bridgeport Police vehicle during a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect fleeing on foot and being caught a short time later.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26 when officers were attempting to make a motor vehicle stop of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Boston Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management. 

During the attempted stop, the vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued and ended when the Cherokee that was reported stolen, struck one of the department's vehicles and fled the scene, Appleby said.

 The vehicle went down Boston Avenue to Seaview Avenue where it entered I-95 southbound. State and surrounding towns were notified via the Hotline while the incident was occurring. 

 The vehicle got off of exit 25 SB and proceeded to PT Barnum Housing Projects, he added.

The unidentified driver fled from the vehicle and was apprehended shortly after. 

 There were no reported injuries and no civilian accidents reported.

