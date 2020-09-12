Stolen Car Loaded With Canisters Connected With Stamford Threat Case

Bridgeport Police located a suspicious car packed with cans of gasoline after officers were sent to check out a heavy odor of gasoline.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, when officers responded to Fairfield Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

After finding the vehicle, information was obtained that the vehicle was wanted by the Stamford Police Department and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Appleby said.

Stamford police were contacted and responded to check and recovered the vehicle for their investigation, he added.

According to News 12, at least one person is in custody who allegedly made threats last week.

Stamford Police or the FBI have not responded to a request for information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

