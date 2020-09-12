Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Stolen Car Loaded With Canisters Connected With Stamford Threat Case

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Bridgeport Police located a suspicious car packed with cans of gasoline after officers were sent to check out a heavy odor of gasoline.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, when officers responded to Fairfield Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

After finding the vehicle, information was obtained that the vehicle was wanted by the Stamford Police Department and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Appleby said.

Stamford police were contacted and responded to check and recovered the vehicle for their investigation, he added.

According to News 12, at least one person is in custody who allegedly made threats last week.

Stamford Police or the FBI have not responded to a request for information. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.