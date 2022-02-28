State Police Urge Motorists To Be On Alert After Crashes Cause Six Deaths Within Minutes

State police officials are urging motorists to be on high alert after a pair of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut highways left six dead over the weekend just minutes apart.

Troopers in New Haven County responded to a stretch of I-91 in Meriden at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, where there was a report of a wrong-way crash involving a Toyota Camry and BMW X5.

A 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

That same morning at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to I-84 near exit 51 in Hartford, where there was a second head-on crash reported.

In that crash, a 40-year-old Hartford resident and her three passengers died after she struck a truck head-on traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the fatal wrong-way crashes, state police officials issued a statement addressing the issue, noting that it is not confined to Connecticut.

“The issue of wrong-way drivers is one that is not unique to our state," the statement said. "It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new.

"When calls are received reporting wrong-way drivers, state police (troopers) respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved.”

Officials noted that not all wrong-way drivers are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and that there can be other contributing factors that lead to the crashes.

"They can also involve those experiencing a mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility,” state police said. “Wrong-way drivers are often identified by troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911.

Police officials said that anyone who sees a wrong-way driver should call 911 immediately. They offered tips on how to help friends or family members avoid becoming the victim of such a crash.

Help your loved ones manage their mental and physical health;

Evaluate their driving capabilities to determine if maintaining a driver’s license is appropriate;

Pulling over and calling 911 if falling ill while driving;

Avoiding travel in severe weather conditions;

Having a designated driver or using a ride share service.

