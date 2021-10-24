State Police Search For CT Bank Robbery Suspect

Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect in a brand-new bank robbery.

Police received a report of a bank robbery in Tolland County at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, authorities said.

Police said the robbery happened at the Webster Bank, located at 637 Main St. in Somers.

State Police said the suspect is described as a white man, who is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds.

The man was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, and a blue surgical face mask.

Police said the man's car was a gray Nissan Versa.

State Police said the suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about the suspect or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Friday is asked to contact State Police at 860-896-3200 or 860-896-3233.

