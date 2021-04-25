State Police Needs Your Help Identifying Suspect In Incident At CT Home Depot

A wanted suspect is at large following an incident in the parking lot of an area Home Depot and police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Connecticut State Police released info on the case on Sunday, April 25.

An off-duty trooper was flagged down by a concerned citizen in Hartford County in the parking lot of the Enfield Home Depot on Thursday, March 15, at approximately 11:55 a.m.

The concerned citizen advised the trooper that there was a male slumped over the steering wheel in his parked vehicle near where the trooper was parked.

The trooper donned identifiable clothing and his body-worn camera and placed his cruiser in front of the vehicle with cruise lights activated.

The off-duty trooper then approached the vehicle and observed a man asleep behind the wheel.

The trooper was able to wake the operator, who then rolled down his window.

After identifying himself, the trooper observed signs of illicit narcotic use and believed the operator was under the influence.

The trooper asked for the operator to step out of the vehicle.

"At this time the operator placed his vehicle in reverse, then negotiated around the trooper's cruiser and took off at a high rate of speed in the parking lot, nearly striking the trooper as well as several patrons exiting and entering the Home Depot," Connecticut State Police stated.

The trooper retreated to the cruiser and activated the emergency lights and sirens, however was forced to terminate the attempt at stopping the vehicle when it turned the wrong way down a one-way divided roadway.

Enfield Police were notified but attempts to locate the vehicle were not successful.

The plate on the vehicle was identified later as being canceled and listed as a stolen plate. The vehicle is a 2000-2003 White Nissan Maxima with passenger side rear bumper damage.

Anyone with information or tips regarding the indentity of this suspect is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200 ext. 8071 or Kyle.Kaelberer@ct.gov

As always, calls can be made anonymously.

