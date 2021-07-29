State Police Asking For Info In Fatal Crash That Killed CT Man

Connecticut State police are asking the public for help and information in connection with a fatal crash on I-84.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, in Hartford County near Exit 62 in Manchester, said state police.

The vehicle, driven by Tolland County resident Michael Burns, age 49, of Ellington, was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the HOV lane when the crash occurred.

According to police, for some reason, the vehicle left the HOV lane and began traveling on the grass median before crashing into a concrete bridge support, police added.

Burns was transported to Hartford Hospital but died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

State police are asking for anyone who was a witness, may have dashcam footage of the accident to contact John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or john.wilson@ct.gov.

