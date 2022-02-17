Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area In CT ID'd As 20-Year-Old Woman

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area in northern Connecticut have been identified as a 20-year-old woman, according to state police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains found in Litchfield County in December as Brianna Beam, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Police on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Beam was known to have ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston, and Bristol areas, and the State of Rhode Island, police said.

Her remains were found on Sunday, Dec. 19, off Campville Road on the Harwinton/Northfield town line, State Police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Mengacci at 860-402-7608 or at michael.mengacci@ct.gov.

