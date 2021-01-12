Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Six Vehicles Stolen Overnight In One Fairfield County Town

Kathy Reakes
Six vehicles were stolen overnight in Stratford.
Six vehicles, which were left running, were stolen from various locations in one Fairfield County town overnight.

Stratford Police reported that the six vehicles were stolen between the hours of 5 and 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, said Captain Paul DosSantos.

All six vehicles were left unlocked with the engines running and were unattended when taken, DosSantos said.

One vehicle was stolen from a gas station and the others were stolen from residential neighborhoods, he added.

The locations included:

  • 2700 block of Broadbridge Avenue
  • 100 block of Clover Street
  • 100 block of Douglas Street
  • 200 block of Light Street
  • 600 block of Light Street
  • 600 block of Success Avenue

"The department would like to remind car owners to lock their cars, do not leave keys in the cars, and do not leave them unattended during warming," DosSantos said.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 203-385-4104 or the confidential tip line at 203-375-8477.

