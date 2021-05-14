Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Who Didn't Return Home After Work In Fairfield County

Have you seen him?

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who failed to return home after work in Fairfield County.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Andre Edouard, age 61, of Norwalk, who failed to return home from work on Thursday, May 13.

Edouard, who suffers from early-onset dementia and has become confused in recent weeks, is described as being approximately 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans, said Norwalk PD Lt. Joe Dinho.

Andre Edouard Norwalk Police Department

He was last seen driving a white 2001 Toyota Highlander, with Connecticut registration plate 611PVB.

The family said Andre recently sold his home in Stratford, works in Stamford, and is temporarily residing in Norwalk at the Extended Stay Hotel, at 400 Main Ave., Norwalk, Dinho said.

Dinho said the department is asking anyone who has seen Edouard, his vehicle or has information about his location or possible destination, to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3031.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.