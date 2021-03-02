Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Fairfield County Woman

Kathy Reakes
Have you seen her? A Silver Alert has been issued for 91-year-old Luise Lichtenberg.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old woman who is missing in Fairfield County.

Luise Lichtenberg was reported missing around 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 2 in Shelton in the downtown area, said Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango.

Family members stated that Lichtenberg was wearing the same jacket in the photograph and uses a cane to walk. 

She speaks both English and German.

If anyone sees Lichtenberg or has any information of her whereabouts they are asked to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

