Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Silver Alert Issued For Missing CT Man

Zak Failla
Mark Gasso
Mark Gasso Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued by Connecticut State Police for a missing 63-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating New Haven County resident Mark Gasso, who was last seen in his Southbury home on Friday, April 16, prompting the Silver Alert on Tuesday, April 20.

Gasso was described as being approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 185 pounds with no hair and hazel colored eyes. No description of his clothes he was last seen wearing was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Gasso’s whereabouts, or has information as to where he may be going has been asked to contact the Southbury Police Department by calling (203) 264-5912.

