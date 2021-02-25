Silver Alert Issued For CT Teen Missing For Two Days

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Connecticut teen who has been missing for two days.

Christopher Champagne, age 16, of Waterbury, was last seen around 3 a.m., leaving his home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, said Sgt. Nadine Amatruda, of the Waterbury Police.

Champagne was first reported missing around 12:44 p.m., on Feb. 23, after he did not return home.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a Playstation.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, with a thin build, hazel eyes, and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at 203-574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.

