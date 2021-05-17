Shots Fired During Little League Game Sparks Outrage From Community In Fairfield County

This story has been updated.

State and local government officials are working to stem the number of shootings taking place in Fairfield County after shots were fired during a Little League game.

The incident took place Saturday, May 15, during an East End game at Newfield Park in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

The shots startled those playing and attending the game and sent players running for cover.

By Sunday, May 16, parents and worried residents were rallying at the park to put an end to such violence in the city.

They were joined by Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Mayor Joe Ganim, who talked about what is being done and what more needs to take place.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Mayor Joe Ganim speak with residents and parents at Newfield Park. City of Bridgeport

Ganim said the violence "won't be tolerated and it is not acceptable."

The mayor went on to emphasize the city is taking steps to identify available dollars and how to get that funding to the organizations that support the community and specifically young people.

Ganim said a school resource officer, as well as enhanced police protection, would be added during games if the group continue playing at the park.

Appleby said that no one witnessed the actual shooting or saw weapons but saw parties running.

Police are checking surveillance videos in the area to attempt to identify those responsible for the shots.

Lamont said this type of violence has to stop.

"Kids playing ball," he said. "Having fun, getting back to normal, living life like kids deserve to, and then those shots firing out. You know what a cloud that casts. No more."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

