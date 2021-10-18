Shop Heavily Damaged During Fire In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County bridal shop was heavily damaged during a fire over the weekend.

The fire started around 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Bridal and Evening Wear Shop located at 246 Post Road East in Westport.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Philip Hessberger, the fire was discovered after the Westport Fire Department received a commercial automatic fire alarm.

First arriving crews reported in one of the storefronts and a fire was quickly discovered.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Hessberger said.

An extensive search and overhaul of the building found no additional fire and the building was cleared of smoke.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire to be accidental and no injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was received from Wilton, Norwalk, Fairfield, Westport Police Department, and Westport EMS.

The Westport Fire Department would like to remind the public that smoke detectors save lives and property, candles should never be left unattended, and everyone should have an exit plan in the event of an emergency.

