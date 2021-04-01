Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Several Businesses Nabbed For Selling Nicotine, Vaping Products To Minors In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Three Norwalk businesses were busted for selling vaping/nicotine products to minors.
Three Norwalk businesses were busted for selling vaping/nicotine products to minors. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three Fairfield County businesses have been busted for selling vaping products over the last several months to juveniles.

Numerous businesses in Norwalk were checked over the holiday weekend after the Norwalk Police Department received multiple complaints regarding the practice, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the department's Special Services Division conducted compliance checks at multiple locations with the assistance of cooperating minors.

The following locations were found to not be in compliance:

  • Vapewise: 203 Liberty Square, employee Ali Naji Murshad Al-Sadi Abdullah received fines of $200, $350, and $500 for the sale or delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor. Also charged was Adnana Mozeb. They received a $200 fine.
  • Mohegan Smoke Shop: 82-84 North Main St., employee Felix Deleon was fined $200 for the sale or delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor.
  • Citgo Gas Station: 211 East Ave., employee Viral Solanki was fined $200 for the sale or delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation, and compliance checks will continue into the New Year.

The department encourages calls to the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. 

