Seen Him? CT State Police Issue Alert For Bank Robbery Suspect

Connecticut State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly robbed an area bank.

An alert has been issued for 33-year-old Jason Gardner, of East Haven in New Haven County, who is wanted for his role in a bank robbery at Liberty Bank on Main Street in Deep River in Middlesex County.

The alleged robbery happened on Friday, Oct. 22.

Investigators noted that Connecticut have a warrant out for Gardner's arrest for second-degree robbery, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police noted that Garnder has ties to the New Britain, Hartford, New Haven, and Hamden areas.

The Connecticut Banker’s Association has also offered a $500 reward for information that leads to Gardner’s arrest. Anyone with infoormation has been asked to contact Det. James Bria by emailing james.bria@ct.gov or calling (860) 461-8610.

