Search Underway At Fairfield County Park In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Case

Connecticut State police are searching a Fairfield County park near the area where the SUV of the missing mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos was discovered more than two years ago.

On Monday, Dec. 20, numerous police vehicles are at Waveny Park in New Canaan, where detectives from the Major Crimes and K-9s are "on a standard follow-up investigative effort out of an abundance of caution," the state police said.

A spokesman for the state police said: "Detectives are following up on previous investigative information pertaining to the Jennifer Dulos homicide investigation."

Farber Dulos, age 50, went missing on Friday, May 24, 2019, after dropping off her five children at school.

Her Chevrolet Suburban was found parked on Lapham Road near the entrance to Waveny Park the night she disappeared, police said.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in January 2020, was charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

In court documents and arrest warrants, state police believe Farber Dulos was attacked by her ex-husband in the garage of her home and that he disposed of her body.

Bloody items, including clothing, associated with Farber Dulos were found in garbage cans and dumpsters in Hartford following the crime.

Police believe the items were put there by Fotis Dulos allegedly with help from his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

Detectives have conducted numerous searches since her disappearance, including days spent sifting through trash at a plant in Hartford, but no trace of her body has been found.

Waveny Park has also been searched several times.

Troconis, and Fotis Dulos' former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, have each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the case.

The case became a media sensation and numerous news shows have been aired, along with a made-for-TV movie.

