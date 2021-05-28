Road Rage: Driver Charged For Assaulting Man With 2x4 In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police officers were able to apprehend the driver of Audi who allegedly beat another man with a 2x4 following a road-rage incident in Fairfield County.

Deon Mitchell, age 36, was arrested after the incident began around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in Norwalk.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of the Merritt 7 Train Station at 84 Glover Ave., on a report of a disturbance where a man was allegedly assaulting another man with a 2x4, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Dispatch was able to provide a description of the vehicle - a black four-door sedan, possibly Audi, heading north on Glover Avenue, Gulino said.

Officer made contact with the victim who said that a road-rage incident occurred between himself and the driver of a black Audi.

Mitchell, of Norwalk, was trying to get around the victim’s vehicle, and when heavy traffic made it difficult, he got angry, drove around him, and immediately cut him off, slamming on his brakes, and stopping in his lane of travel, Gulino said.

Mitchell then exited his car in a very aggressive manner and began yelling expletives at him in front of him and his passengers, including a child, she added.

The victim had also exited his vehicle, and Mitchell went to the trunk of his car and grabbed a 2x4, and began swinging it at him.

The victim was struck several times in the arm, and which was slightly swollen with a few scrapes, police said.

Norwalk EMS was dispatched to evaluate the victim who declined transport to a hospital.

Mitchell was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on his own recognizance.

