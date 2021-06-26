Residents Watch As Unlocked Jeep Is Stolen From Driveway Of Fairfield County Home, Police Say

A Fairfield County family woke up to an unfortunate sight as they watched their Jeep being stolen from their driveway, police said.

The Darien Police Department received a report from a Stephen Mather Road resident who was woken up at 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to the sound of a car starting.

According to police, while investigating the car starting, they found their 2020 Jeep Wrangler pulling out of the driveway after it had been left unlocked with both sets of keys inside.

Police noted that inside the Jeep, there was also a purse that contained cash, IDs, and bank cards.

Later that day, the New Haven Police Department notified investigators in Darien that the Jeep had been recovered in the city at approximately 5:45 p.m. on June 16.

The investigation into the stolen Jeep is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact investigators at the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.