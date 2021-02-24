Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To DUI Charge For Man In Fairfield County

An erratic driver who nearly struck a tree and hopped a curb in Fairfield County was allegedly under the influence when he was stopped by police in Darien, investigators said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to the intersection of Tokeneke Road and Post Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, where there was a report of a blue Toyota Camry that was making poor turns and driving erratically.

Police said that a patrol officer located the vehicle traveling West on Post Road before turning onto Center Street, doing so in a wide manner and nearly mounting the sidewalk on the side of the roadway, prompting a traffic stop.

While speaking with the driver, Town of Fairfield resident Thomas Flynn, age 52, the officer said that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and there was the smell of alcohol on him.

Flynn admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, and proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests administered by the officer. The person who alerted the police to Flynn’s erratic driving also said that he had seen the Camry swerve and nearly strike a tree on the side of the road, which led to him calling the police.

Following the traffic, Flynn was taken into custody, and a breathalyzer test at Darien Police Headquarters found his blood alcohol content was still above .10 percent approximately two hours after the initial traffic stop.

Flynn was charged with operating under the influence and released on a $250 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, March 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.