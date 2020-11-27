Repairman Accused Of Refusing To Return Money After Not Fixing Appliance In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for larceny after refusing to return money to a customer after not performing repairs on an appliance.

Lawrence Reddock, 66, of Norwalk, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20, on a warrant, said the Wilton Police Department.

According to police, Reddock is accused of refusing to return money to a customer who had hired him to repair an appliance.

The victim attempted to get her money back from Reddock several times before deciding to press charges, police said.

Lawrence was arrested and transported back to HQ where he was processed and released on a $500 cash bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court in January 2020.

