Purse, Wallet, Credits Cards Stolen From Unlocked Vehicles In Fairfield County

Police are reminding residents once again to lock their vehicles and remove valuables after three vehicles were burglarized in Fairfield County.

The incidents took place on Thursday, March, 18 in New Canaan, said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

The first incident was reported around 9:06 a.m. on March 18, when police responded to a residence on White Oak Shade Lane on a report of two vehicles entered. Both vehicles were unlocked at the time of entry.

The following items were stolen out of one of the vehicles: A purse which was later found in Bridgeport containing several credit cards, a bank debit card, health insurance cards, and a driver’s license.

In addition, a make-up bag with make-up items, and sunglasses were also stolen out of the unlocked vehicle, the chief said.

The second incident was reported around 12:18 p.m. when New Canaan Polie responded to a report of an unlocked vehicle entered on Charter Oak Drive.

A wallet along with $500 cash, credit cards, and a driver’s license were stolen. It was determined that one of the credit cards was used at a gas station in New Haven.

"Many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes. It is probable that the crimes are being committed by the same suspects," Krolikowski said.

Krolikowski is reminding residents to secure their valuables and never to leave their vehicles unlocked.

The chief said never hesitate to contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

