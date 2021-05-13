Police Track Down Suspect In Theft Of Rental Car In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County woman who stole a rental car in Westport turned herself in to police after allegedly failing to return the vehicle, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to Avis Rental Cars at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, where there was a report of a woman who rented a car and never returned.

Police said that the manager stated that the car in question was supposed to have been brought back to Avis in early August, but as of Sept. 5, it had yet to be returned by Bridgeport resident Michelle Kinner.

The manager said that before alerting the police, Avis had reached out to Kinner, sending her a letter asking for the car to be returned, to which she never replied.

Once the vehicle was a month overdue, police said that efforts to recover the vehicle were unsuccessful, and the car was deemed stolen and a warrant was issued for Kinner’s arrest in Westport.

The vehicle was later recovered out of state.

On Thursday, May 6, Kinner, age 45, turned herself in at the Westport Police Department on the warrant, and she was charged with first-degree larceny (motor vehicle theft). Kinner was released and scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Friday, May 21.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.