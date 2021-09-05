Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police: Suspects At Large After Residents Tied Up, $100K In Items Stolen In CT Home Invasion

Joe Lombardi
Windermere Village Road in Ellington.
Windermere Village Road in Ellington. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three suspects are at large after residents were tied up and more than $100,000 worth of items was stolen during a violent home invasion of a jewelry store owner in Connecticut, state police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Tolland County, at on Windermere Village Road, in Ellington.

That's when residents of the address reported that the three, identified as being Hispanic men wearing all black clothing, had forced entry into the home and tied up the residents, Connecticut State Police said.

During the incident,  one of the men allegedly pointed a firearm at the head of one of the residents and demanded money, according to police. 

The men took approximately $45,000.00 in cash and approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry, said police. 

No injuries were reported. 

The occupants of the residence currently own and operate a jewelry store in Hartford County, in the town of Wethersfield, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hickey at Troop C, at 860-896-3233.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

