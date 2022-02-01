Police Still Searching For Answers In Case Of Woman Last Seen At Bar In Fairfield County

Exactly 37 years since a woman went missing in Fairfield County, police have renewed a request for information about her disappearance.

April Grisanti was last seen leaving Anthony's Bar on Main Street in Norwalk on Feb. 1, 1985, according to the report from the Norwalk Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

After she left the bar, her ex-boyfriend, James "Purple" Aaron, forced her into his vehicle and drove away, and she was never seen again, police said.

Aaron was arrested on Feb. 10, 1985, for the kidnapping, and was convicted and incarcerated until 1991, authorities said.

Police said Grisanti has never been found.

Police asked anyone with information about her disappearance to call Detective Daniel Serio at 203-854-3188.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 203-854-3111.

