Police Seek Public's Help In Violent Connecticut County Gas Station Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Know Him? Meriden Police are asking the public for help identifying several men wanted in an armed robbery and assasult.
Know Him? Meriden Police are asking the public for help identifying several men wanted in an armed robbery and assasult. Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department

A Connecticut gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery by multiple suspects, according to police.

The incident took place around 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22 in New Haven County, at the Shell Gas Station at 945 Broad St., in Meriden, said Lt. John Mennone of the Meriden Police.

According to Mennone, multiple suspects entered the store, including at least one male armed with a handgun. After robbing the store, the suspects assaulted the clerk.

Some of the suspects in an armed robbery and assault.

Meriden Police Department

The suspects arrived in a White Audi SQ5 bearing a stolen CT Marker Plate 108-WGK, Mennone said.

Meriden Police are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects in this case and request anyone with information please contact Meriden Police.

Detective Femia is the assigned investigator and may be reached at 203-630-6219 or jfemia@meridenct.gov.

