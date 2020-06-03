Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot Person In Front Of Norwalk Grocery Store

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a person in the leg in front of an area grocery store.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, in the area of 79 Cedar St.

When Norwalk Police arrived on the scene following a report of shots fired, they received information that a person had been shot and left the scene, Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said.

Officers found the victim was brought to Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, Zwickler said.

The case is being investigated by detectives and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nik Kougiomtzidis at 203-854-3185.

