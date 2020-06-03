Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Storms With Strong Winds Will Sweep Through; Hail, Tornadoes Possible
Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot Person In Front Of Norwalk Grocery Store

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting in Norwalk.
Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a person in the leg in front of an area grocery store.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, in the area of 79 Cedar St.

When Norwalk Police arrived on the scene following a report of shots fired, they received information that a person had been shot and left the scene, Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler said.

Officers found the victim was brought to Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, Zwickler said.

The case is being investigated by detectives and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nik Kougiomtzidis at 203-854-3185.

