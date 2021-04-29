Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: New Hampshire Man In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff At Connecticut Hotel
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Bicyclist In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
The area of Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) in New Canaan where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are on the lookout for a driver who hit a bicyclist and then fled the scene in  Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:511 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 when a vehicle traveling northbound on Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) in New Canaan struck a cyclist who was also traveling northbound and then left the scene of the crash, said Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

The cyclist, a 56-year-old Ridgefield man, suffered abrasions and other unknown injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital by New Canaan EMS for treatment and further evaluation, Ferraro said.

Based on witness statements a possible suspect vehicle is a grey-colored older model sedan or SUV with New York license plates, possibly beginning with GHE.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Romano of the New Canaan Police Investigative Section at 203-594-3523.

