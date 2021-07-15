Police Searching For 'Armed & Dangerous' Second Suspect In Murder Of CT Man

Police investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old Connecticut man are asking the public for help locating a second suspect in the case.

New Haven County's Devante Echols, of Waterbury, was found shot once in the head on Saturday, July 10 in Waterbury.

Since his death, Waterbury Police have arrested one man but say an armed and dangerous second suspect is still on the run.

The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

Cooke has been identified by Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division to have involvement in the death of Echols and has not been located, Davis said.

Major Crime’s detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Cooke for the following charges:

Murder;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver;

Criminal use of a weapon;

Reckless endangerment;

Illegal discharge of a firearm.

Cooke is described a being 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair (balding).

He is known to live in the Waterbury and New Haven areas.

Cooke should be considered armed and dangerous, Davis said.

The Waterbury Police Department asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooke contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.