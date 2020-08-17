Police Search For Hit-Run Driver After Crash Injured 14-Year-Old

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash that injured a 14-year-old in the area.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 15 on Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a 14-year-old with various non-life-threatening injuries to his head and torso.

The teen was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Detectives are reviewing video and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

