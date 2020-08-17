Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police Search For Hit-Run Driver After Crash Injured 14-Year-Old

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash that injured a 14-year-old in the area.
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash that injured a 14-year-old in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash that injured a 14-year-old in the area.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 15 on Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a 14-year-old with various non-life-threatening injuries to his head and torso. 

The teen was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. 

Detectives are reviewing video and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.