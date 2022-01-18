Police Save Two Kayakers Being Swept Away By Current Off Fairfield County Coast

Two kayakers whose vessels overturned and were being swept away by the current were rescued by a Fairfield County police marine unit.

The incident took place around 12:40 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, in the Town of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a kayaker on the Long Island Sound requesting assistance after he and his friend’s kayaks overturned and were swept away by the current.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police, the caller reported they were in the water, wearing dry suits and life jackets and they were both hanging onto a channel marker just outside the South Benson Marina.

The kayaker reported to dispatchers that they were not in distress but needed assistance getting back to shore.

The Fairfield Police Marine Unit responded and located the kayakers who were taken onboard the Fairfield Police vessel and were turned over to AMR Ambulance for evaluation, Stahl said.

One was treated and transported for exposure after water had penetrated his drysuit. The second subject refused medical attention.

The Fairfield Fire Department also responded and assisted in recovering the kayaks.

The Fairfield Police Department reminds those going out on the water to check the marine forecast and take notice of any advisories prior to venturing out. At the time of this incident, there was a small craft advisory in effect, Stahl said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.