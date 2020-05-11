Police Officer Loses Control Of Crusier, Causes Chain-Reaction Crash

A police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into several others in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday when an unidentified Bridgeport Police officer was responding to a service call and lost control of their vehicle and struck a parked vehicle on Park Avenue near Rooster River Boulevard, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.

The crash caused a chain reaction sending the vehicle into four other parked vehicles, Appleby said.

The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and for evaluation.

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division is investigating the accident.

