Police Officer Loses Control Of Crusier, Causes Chain-Reaction Crash

Kathy Reakes
A Bridgeport police officer was injured after losing control of their vehicle and hitting a parked vehicle, which caused a chain-reaction crash into four other vehicles.
A police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into several others in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday when an unidentified Bridgeport Police officer was responding to a service call and lost control of their vehicle and struck a parked vehicle on Park Avenue near Rooster River Boulevard, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.

The crash caused a chain reaction sending the vehicle into four other parked vehicles, Appleby said.

The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and for evaluation. 

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division is investigating the accident.

