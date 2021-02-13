Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Officer Interrupts Burglary In Progress At CT Store

Kathy Reakes
A police officer interrupted a burglary in progress at an area store.
Police in Connecticut continue to investigate after an officer interrupted a burglary in progress at a store.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, at JJ's News & Variety at 255 Main St., in Windsor Locks when the officer interrupted the burglar, said Windsor Locks Police.

A piece of curbing was thrown through the window to gain access, police said.

The suspect fled in a light gray Nissan Altima north on Route 159 and was pursued until it entered I-91, police said.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 860-627-1461.

