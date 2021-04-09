Police Nab Third Suspect In CT Beating Death Of 75-Year-Old

Connecticut State Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly beating death of a 75-year-old man Hartford County man.

The arrest announcement, which took place on Friday, April 9, in the town of Windsor, did not name the person arrested, but comes a day after they put out a wanted alert for Melissa Feliciano, 31, for arrest on charges of murder, murder, robbery, and larceny in the death of Rocky Hills resident Robert Iacobucci on Monday, April 5.

"We would like to thank the public for their continued support and Rocky Hill Police Department for their assistance in the arrest," state police said.

On Thursday, April 8, police said that Feliciano, who worked as a home health aide for Iacobucci, has moved around a lot, but is known to frequent the Hartford and Manchester area.

Two other people arrested in the case, Franklyn Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, were arrested after a witness and friend told police what happened at the home and asked for a welfare check, state police said.

Iacobucci was found dead on the second floor of his home with his hands tied and injuries to his face and head, a police report said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

