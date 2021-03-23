Police Looking For Video Surveillance In Early Morning CT Shooting Death

Police are going door to door searching for witnesses or video surveillance systems that may have witnessed an early morning homicide.

The fatal shooting took place around 9:19 a.m., Monday, March 22, in New Haven.

Police responded to the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street in the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood for a report of a shooting, said Captain Anthony Duff of the New Haven Police Department.

Emergency medical responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, he said.

As of 11:30 a.m., officers continue to hold a crime scene in the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street with several streets closed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or security camera video to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

