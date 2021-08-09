Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police Looking For Information In Fairfield County Residential Burglary

Kathy Reakes
The Ridgefield Police Department is asking the public for help in connection with a residential burglary in which jewelry was stolen.
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help in connection with a residential burglary in which jewelry was taken.

Ridgefield Police were notified of the burglary around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, when they responded to Great Pond Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that forced entry was made into the home by breaking a basement window, said Capt. Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police.

Once inside, the burglar removed a box containing jewelry from the home, Platt said. 

It is believed that this incident occurred earlier in the evening at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The department is asking anyone with information or a doorbell camera video to contact Det. Thomas Dardis at 203-431-2794 or the Ridgefield Police Department tip line at 203-431-2345.

