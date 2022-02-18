Police Issue Alert For Spoofing Scam In Region

Don’t fall for it.

Law enforcement agencies in the region are cautioning area residents to be aware of a scam involving individuals who have been spoofing police department numbers and demanding cash.

In Hartford County, the Enfield Police Department issued an alert following multiple instances of fraudsters spoofing their number in an attempt to rob unaware area residents.

“Spoofing is the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source,” department officials said.

“If you ever doubt the legitimacy of someone identifying themselves as (police), or any government organization, you can call the agency directly to verify their identity.”

According to the department, legitimate fundraisers involving organizations affiliated with police are conducted throughout the year, though they typically will not call from a police department number.

“If you suspect something may not be right, do not give out personal information including social security numbers and banking account information.”

