Police Issue Alert For Holiday Tip Scam

Police are warning residents that a new holiday scam is asking residents in the area to tip their garbage crews by leaving money in envelopes.

The Stamford Police Department said the envelopes are being left in mailboxes requesting tips to be sent to a P.O. Box in Norwalk.

"These are not from The City of Stamford employees," the department said.

If you use a private garbage company ask them if they put anything in your mailbox for tips before sending any money out.

