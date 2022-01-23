Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In Fairfield County

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man hospitalized in Fairfield County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 in Shelton.

After officers arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting as detectives processed the scene, Shelton Police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

