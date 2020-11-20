Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Investigating Homicide Of Man In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
The area of the homicide.
The area of the homicide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Stratford Police are investigating the shooting death of a Fairfield County man.

Anthony Martinez, 37 of Bridgeport was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the area of 402 Burritt Ave., in Stratford, said Capt. Frank Eannotti.

According to Eannotti, the homicide was discovered after the department received information regarding a gunshot victim at Bridgeport Hospital. 

Hospital staff advised that the shooting allegedly occurred in Stratford, he said.

After interviewing witnesses at the hospital officers located the scene at 402 Burritt Ave.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is currently underway.

