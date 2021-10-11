Police Investigating After Cemetery Sign In Connecticut Vandalized With Anti-Columbus Message

Police are investigating after someone allegedly vandalized a sign and at least walls at a historic cemetery in Connecticut with anti-Columbus messages.

The vandalism was reported in Middletown from a passing motorist who told them someone had spray painted the sign and other areas of the Indian Hill Cemetery in Middlesex County.

According to Lt. Brian Hubbs, of the Middletown Police, officers found that someone had used bright pint spray paint to write "Land Back," with an anarchy symbol on the cemetery's sign.

They also painted expletives about Christopher Columbus and the police on two walls, Hubbs said.

Officers suspect the vandalism occurred during the overnight hours.

"The sign and wall have since been covered to prevent the profanities from being seen by the public, and cemetery personnel are already working on a plan to begin the cleanup efforts," Hubbs said.

The cost of the cleanup will run several hundred dollars, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jason Tetrault at 860-638-4000.

