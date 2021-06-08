Police In Fairfield County Warning Residents Of Potential Car Thieves

Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for three people who walked into two residences' driveways and near their vehicles in Fairfield County.

The incidents took place on Sunday, June 6, in Easton, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

According to Doyle, around 6:05 p.m., the Easton Police Department received a call from a Tersana Drive resident reporting that two men and one woman walked up to his driveway near his vehicle when they spotted the homeowner, they ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

A few minutes later, around 6:13 p.m., a Marsh Road resident reported the same incident had just happened to him.

All suspects were wearing face coverings and fled the scene in a Black Mercedes SUV.

No property was taken, and no weapons were displayed, Doyle said.

The responding Easton officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Digital evidence was recovered from the area.

"I urge anyone that may have camera footage to contact Detective Kent Lyman at the Easton Police Department," the chief said.

