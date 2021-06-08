Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Women Arrested After Suspicious Packages Left At CT Capitol
Police & Fire

Police In Fairfield County Warning Residents Of Potential Car Thieves

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Easton Police are warning residents of two men and woman who walked up the driveway of two homes over the weekend near vehicles and ran when approached by the homeowners.
Easton Police are warning residents of two men and woman who walked up the driveway of two homes over the weekend near vehicles and ran when approached by the homeowners. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for three people who walked into two residences' driveways and near their vehicles in Fairfield County.

The incidents took place on Sunday, June 6, in Easton, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

According to Doyle, around 6:05 p.m., the Easton Police Department received a call from a Tersana Drive resident reporting that two men and one woman walked up to his driveway near his vehicle when they spotted the homeowner, they ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled the scene. 

A few minutes later, around 6:13 p.m., a Marsh Road resident reported the same incident had just happened to him.

All suspects were wearing face coverings and fled the scene in a Black Mercedes SUV. 

 No property was taken, and no weapons were displayed, Doyle said.

The responding Easton officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Digital evidence was recovered from the area.

"I urge anyone that may have camera footage to contact Detective Kent Lyman at the Easton Police Department," the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.