Police & Fire

Police In Fairfield County Searching For Gas Station Armed Robber

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the robbery.
The scene of the robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Fairfield County are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Shell gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at the Fairfield Shell located at 1139 Post Road.

According to Lt. Edward Weihe, of the Fairfield Police Department, a man entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint, and demanded cash from the register. 

He fled the area prior to police arrival. 

No injuries were reported. 

As both an investigative and precautionary measure, police, along with K-9s, searched the area.

"At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public," Weihe said.

This is an active investigation, updates are pending.

