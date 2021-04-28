Police In Fairfield County Capture Cow On The Run

Police in Fairfield County had quite a night attempting to capture a cow on the run.

Town of Fairfield officers spent several hours on Saturday, April 24, just after midnight, trying to capture a cow that officers found in the roadway at Black Rock Turnpike and Congress Street, said Lt. Tony Granata.

Police -- along with the cow’s owner -- followed the cow for several hours through various neighborhoods and were able to corral the cow on Fairland Drive.

The cow was returned to its owner safe and unharmed.

The cow had escaped from a residence in the 4000 block of Black Rock Turnpike.

