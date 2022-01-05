Police In CT Searching For Four Home Invasion Suspects Who Shot Man, Police Say

Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly shot a man during a home invasion in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, in New Haven County when Waterbury Police responded to a report of a man shot.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, once on the scene, officers located a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the leg at his home on Elmwood Avenue.

The man was considered to be in stable condition and was transported by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers also located several other parties that were present at the residence during the incident and were not injured.

Information from people in the home, investigators found that four men unlawfully entered the residence and threatened to cause harm to the people inside, Bessette said.

During the incident, an altercation occurred upstairs between the gunshot victim and suspects, in which the victim was injured by a gunshot wound.

The men then fled from the home.

Investigators are considering this incident to be isolated, Bessette said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.