Police In CT Searching For Alleged Cop Impersonator

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help after an alleged cop impersonator attempted to pull numerous driver's over.

Earlier on Thursday, March 18, the Ansonia Police Department investigated a complaint of an unmarked vehicle with blue and red flashing lights attempting to pull cars over in the Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street area, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

The suspect vehicle was described as a Toyota Camry or Honda occupied by three to four people, Lynch said.

"The Ansonia Police Department does not have Toyota or Honda unmarked vehicles and is not aware of any surrounding departments having those vehicles," he said.

While the Ansonia Police Department does have unmarked vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens, all employees driving those vehicles will be in either uniform or clearly identifiable as a police officer.

"We would like to remind all drivers that if an unmarked vehicle attempts to pull you over and you are not sure it is the police; drive the speed limit, go to a well-populated area before stopping or call 911 while you are driving to report the incident," Lynch added.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

