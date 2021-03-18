Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police In CT Searching For Alleged Cop Impersonator

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Connecticut are asking for information after a vehicle allegedly attempted to pull drivers over and impersonated being a police officer.
Police in Connecticut are asking for information after a vehicle allegedly attempted to pull drivers over and impersonated being a police officer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help after an alleged cop impersonator attempted to pull numerous driver's over.

Earlier on Thursday, March 18, the Ansonia Police Department investigated a complaint of an unmarked vehicle with blue and red flashing lights attempting to pull cars over in the Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street area, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

The suspect vehicle was described as a Toyota Camry or Honda occupied by three to four people, Lynch said.

"The Ansonia Police Department does not have Toyota or Honda unmarked vehicles and is not aware of any surrounding departments having those vehicles," he said.

While the Ansonia Police Department does have unmarked vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens, all employees driving those vehicles will be in either uniform or clearly identifiable as a police officer. 

"We would like to remind all drivers that if an unmarked vehicle attempts to pull you over and you are not sure it is the police; drive the speed limit, go to a well-populated area before stopping or call 911 while you are driving to report the incident," Lynch added.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.