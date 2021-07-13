Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westchester Financier Who Went Missing While Jogging Found Dead
Police & Fire

Police ID CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was found shot in the head on a city street following an argument between a group of people. 

Davante Echols, age 24, was just before 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson St., in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

Echols, of Waterbury, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

Davis said that investigators have determined that an argument ensued between the victim and other parties in the area before the shooting.

He was found by responding officers with a firearm next to his body.

Waterbury Police Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the homicide. 

Waterbury Police Department detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.