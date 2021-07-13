Police ID CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was found shot in the head on a city street following an argument between a group of people.

Davante Echols, age 24, was just before 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson St., in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

Echols, of Waterbury, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

Davis said that investigators have determined that an argument ensued between the victim and other parties in the area before the shooting.

He was found by responding officers with a firearm next to his body.

Waterbury Police Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the homicide.

Waterbury Police Department detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

