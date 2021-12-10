Police Chase Of Fairfield County Shooter Ends With Crash, Police Say

One person was injured following a police chase involving an alleged shooter in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, when the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls and a shot spotter notification of shots fired in the area of Stratford and Union avenues.

According to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management, as officers were heading to the shooting scene, they received notification from Bridgeport Hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived in the emergency room.

After reviewing the surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, police were able to obtain a vehicle description and spotted the alleged vehicle, police said.

Police started chasing the vehicle, but the suspect’s vehicle lost control and struck another car, Appleby said.

One person was able to get out of the vehicle and was detained by officers. A firearm was also recovered.

Appleby said the incident is currently under investigation and did not reveal the condition of the gunshot victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.